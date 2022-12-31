Human skulls recovered from package headed to US

Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities said on Friday.

The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said.

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan – one of the most violent parts of the country – and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

Durante inspecciones en empresas de paquetería y mediante un equipo de rayos X, la #GuardiaNacional detectó en el Aeropuerto Intercontinental de #Querétaro, cuatro cráneos aparentemente de origen humano, envueltos en plástico transparente y papel aluminio, sin registro sanitario. pic.twitter.com/RPNdhIoKwe — Guardia Nacional (@GN_MEXICO_) December 30, 2022

The National Guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains.

The transfer of human remains requires a special permit from a competent health authority which was not obtained, it said.

Comments