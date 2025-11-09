Slashing provinces share would weaken federation: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has warned that curtailing provinces share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award will weaken the federation.

“If you have two-third majority you will do what you wish to do,” PTI leader said to government in his comments on the under consideration 27th amendment in the constitution.

Senator Ali Zafar, another leader of the opposition party PTI, has claimed that the government even doesn’t share the draft of the proposed constitutional amendment with its allies, who have been taken into confidence over the legislation. “The history will remember them, how they buried the constitution,” he added.

Former National Assembly speaker Assad Qaiser has said that the People’s Party would have to stand against the amendment, if it wants to save its politics. “The PPP wants a deal (muk muka), he alleged.