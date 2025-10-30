Slot defends League Cup selection despite not meeting 'Liverpool standards'

Liverpool boss Arne Slot defended his decision to name a much-changed side after a 3-0 League Cup exit to Crystal Palace on Wednesday extended the Reds’ miserable run.

The Premier League champions have now lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, including their last four in the league.

Slot made his priorities clear before kick-off by making 10 changes, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah left out of the squad completely.

A youthful selection were easily picked off by Palace, who have now beaten Liverpool three times this season.

Ismaila Sarr struck twice in the first half before Yeremy Pino added a third late on after Liverpool substitute Amara Nallo was sent off.

“It’s not Liverpool standards to lose six out of seven,” said Slot, who used a big week ahead as justification for his team selection.

Liverpool will aim to snap their Premier League losing streak against in-form Aston Villa on Saturday.

Real Madrid then visit Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday before a trip to Manchester City on November 9.

“I couldn’t have brought them (the first team regulars) into a situation where they had to go into a week like this.

“We have a game tonight, then it’s only two days to rest, play the next one, only two days’ rest, play Real Madrid and then a few days more Manchester City.

“Everyone can have his opinion about it, but with the squad we have, maybe 15 or 16 first team players available, this is the choice I’ve made.”

FA Cup winners Palace have more silverware in their sights, but were handed another difficult draw away to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.