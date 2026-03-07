Slot relief as Liverpool bounce back with Wolves revenge mission

Arne Slot admitted he was relieved that Liverpool’s rollercoaster season left him with a good feeling for once after their 3-1 win at Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday.

Goals from Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones ensured Slot’s side avenged their embarrassing Premier League defeat against the division’s bottom club just three days earlier.

The Reds are through to the quarter-finals as they look to end a turbulent season with silverware.

Languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, Liverpool can still win the FA Cup and the Champions League.

After their chastening 2-1 loss at Molineux 72 hours earlier increased the pressure on Slot, the Dutch coach was pleased to leave the West Midlands having set the record straight and with fresh impetus before heading to Galatasaray for the Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday.

“Every three days I have a different feeling. Three days ago my feeling was completely different to now,” he said.

“Good to be in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. In three-four days away, another big game in Istanbul.”

Slot will have to consider starting Scotland left-back Robertson and teenage winger Rio Ngumoha after both impressed against Wolves.

“I think they all want to play every single game, which is not possible. Andy did his job very well today,” Slot said.

“He’s very valuable. First of all the quality he brings, second of all for the personality he brings. If he has to play, then he always shows up.”

On highly-rated youngster Ngumoha, Slot added: “Special because if you’re 17 years old, and you can impact two Premier League sides facing each other, then that tells you how good of a player he is.

“But it is up to him to bring this every time. This should give him a lot of confidence to show this in an away game.”

Slot’s only regret after a much-needed victory was the sight of Liverpool conceding a late goal to Hwang Hee-chan after poor defending, saying it was “very frustrating to see we have hardly given away any chances, but we still concede a goal.”