‘Slowly learning’: Mahira Khan shares an inspiring message

Pakistan’s film and TV actor Mahira Khan wins hearts with her latest inspiring post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s A-lister took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Wednesday night to share an inspiring message for her 8.7million followers. “I’m slowly learning how to just be in this moment. How to exist. How to understand that I cannot control life, that I can only experience it in both its light and its dark stages”, read the message on the social application.

“I am slowly learning how to laugh and cry and feel through it all, how to welcome the confusion and the joy that come with loving and living and breaking.”

“I am slowly learning how to simply believe in the person I am becoming”, concluded the note.

The post garnered thousands of likes, while a number of social media users applauded the actor for sharing the thoughtful message.

Earlier today, Mahira Khan shared a picture of her with a scenic background on the social app as she flaunted her new hairstyle and fresh makeup while posing in the middle of the mountains. “Man. The mountains. X”, read the caption with the picture which amassed thousands of likes in less than an hour.

Mahira Khan is a leading name in the Pakistani showbiz industry, with many hit projects such as ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ and ‘Ho Mann Jahan’ to her credits. The gorgeous actor has also worked in a Bollywood movie, ‘Raees’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

