12 employees terminated for smart attendance violation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has terminated 12 employees over attendance violation, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Department of Auqaf, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has decided to terminate the employment of 12 of its staff members with immediate effect.

The dismissals were carried out following instructions from the provincial government, due to the employees’ failure to register their attendance through the smart attendance system. A notification issued by the department stated that the employees were repeatedly absent from duty, prompting their dismissal.

It further warned that stricter administrative measures will be taken against any staff failing to comply with official directives.

The department has urged the immediate implementation of government orders and urged all employees to adhere to instructions without delay.

Last year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to terminate employees hired during the caretaker government’s tenure.

As per details, a letter was issued to Chief Secretary and other department heads, urging the termination of government employees hired between January 22, 2023, and February 29, 2024.