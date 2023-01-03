Smart electricity and water meters in Dubai increase 10-fold

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that Dubai’s population benefit from 2.1 million smart electricity and water meters.

This is part of DEWA’s efforts to develop smart and advanced infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards. The number of smart meters has increased from 200,000 in the first phase which was completed in January 2016 to 2.1 million meters currently.

“With the directives of the wise leadership, DEWA is working to provide an advanced infrastructure to manage facilities and services through smart and interconnected systems that use technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), block chain, and the Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Smart meters provide many advantages for customers to control their consumption proactively and digitally without contacting DEWA, in addition to transforming Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Smart meters enable customers to benefit from the Smart Living initiative launched by DEWA, which helps them monitor their consumption independently.

Customers can log onto their DEWA accounts through the website and smart app, view their dashboard to monitor their consumption, and learn about tariff slabs for customers in the residential sector. Customers can also benefit from the initiative by comparing their consumption with similar homes, to help them manage their consumption.

