Smart ID Card Fee Update in Pakistan – October 2024

KARACHI: The Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) plays a crucial role in the authentication and validation of all citizens in the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) records.

The CNIC number, also known as the 13-digit distinctive number, is prominently displayed on the ID document.

This number is linked to essential information, including date of birth, demographic data, residence details, and biometric details.

In recent years, the CNIC has become the primary means of identity verification in Pakistan.

Each individual is assigned a unique number, and the data is securely protected, facilitating easier access to government schemes and welfare benefits.

Nadra Smart CNIC Fee Structure

In October, the regular fee for New Smart National Identity Card is Rs750. For quick processing, the fee is Rs1,500, while the executive category currently costs Rs2,500.