Smart lockdown in Karachi Central areas after Covid cases spike

KARACHI: After spike in the coronavirus cases micro-smart lock down has been imposed in scores of union councils and neighborhoods of Central District, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Micro-smart lock down has been announced after 106 cases of Omicron variants reported in various areas of Karachi’s District Central.

The deputy commissioner has in a notification imposed smart lock down in several union councils in Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad areas till 05 February.

The notification lists dozens of neighborhoods from various union councils, blocks and streets where the smart lock down being imposed.

District administration has notified that 52 cases of Omicron variant were reported in Gulberg, 10 cases each in Liaquatabad and North Karachi, while 40 Omicron cases were reported in North Nazimabad.

The lock down is recommended by the district health officer. The movement of people would be restricted in the hot-spots during the lock down.

The notification said that the movement of people shall be restricted in the area.

All public transport including private ride-hailing services will be restricted to enter these areas, according to the notification said.

