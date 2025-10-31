Power Division launches nationwide smart metering reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division has launched nationwide smart metering reforms aimed at modernizing and digitizing Pakistan’s power sector, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson, the Power Division has decided to begin large-scale installation of advanced smart meters across all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The Power Division has declared the fiscal year 2025–26 as the “Customer Service Improvement Year”, focusing on providing better facilities and a transparent power supply system to consumers.

The spokesperson said the initiative will enhance transparency, accuracy, and consumer trust in the billing process. Out of approximately 38 million consumers, about 80 percent are single-phase users, the Power Division added.

The price of smart meters has been reduced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 15,000 per unit, while transparent and competitive procurement is expected to save the government Rs 25 billion annually.

The spokesperson noted that smart metering will reduce human intervention and bring accuracy to the billing process, while consumers will be able to monitor their real-time electricity usage through a mobile application.

The smart meters will also promote responsible electricity consumption and help in reducing overall costs, the Power Division stated.

The reforms will enable faster complaint resolution, remote monitoring of the power network, and quick fault detection.

The Power Division described the smart metering reforms as a major milestone toward the digital transformation of Pakistan’s power sector, ensuring transparent, efficient, and secure energy services through modern technology.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Power Division stated that a neutral consultant has revealed the losses and expenses of K-Electric (KE), and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) safeguarded the public interest by reducing the permissible loss ratio.

This noteworthy statement comes to the fore following NEPRA’s review decision regarding the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) of KE.

The Power Division’s spokesperson further clarified that consumers should not be charged for expenses incurred on KE’s non-functional power plants.

According to the Power Division, getting cheaper electricity from the national grid will reduce fuel costs. The Power Division emphasised that the review by NEPRA is a major step towards strengthening the regulatory system.

The Power Division believes that the decision will reduce the burden on taxpayers and bring balance between K-Electric and state-owned distribution companies (DISCOs).