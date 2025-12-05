Smartphone Addiction: New study reveals how mindfulness can Curb digital dependence

Over four billion people worldwide use smartphones, and excessive usage has become a significant public health concern. Dr. Susan Holtzman, a psychology professor at the University of British Columbia, Okanagan, recently published a study on mindfulness that examines how mindfulness techniques can curb digital dependence related to smartphone addiction.

The Problem

The usage of smartphones becomes problematic when excessive screen time interferes with daily life, work, and relationships. It can cause physical issues like neck pain and sleep interruptions, as well as mental health struggles. It is not strictly classified as an addiction; however, it shares characteristics with conditions such as “nomophobia,” defined as the intense anxiety experienced when separated from one’s device, showing signs of smartphone addiction.

Holtzman’s research team conducted a meta-analysis of 61 studies involving over 39,000 people across 11 countries. The study found that people who practice mindfulness in their daily lives are less likely to develop a problematic relationship with their phones.

Mindfulness involves being present and aware without judgment. This awareness helps individuals manage their emotions and resist the impulsive urge to scroll out of boredom or habit, curbing smartphone addiction.

The Solution

For individuals who find it difficult to disconnect, Holtzman recommends incorporating short, consistent mindfulness exercises, such as concentrating on your breath. She suggests pausing before accessing your phone and asking, “What is my intention?” This helps determine if the action is deliberate or simply a reflex, thus reducing smartphone addiction symptoms.

Since social media and gaming apps are developed to demand engagement, Holtzman encourages a “smartphone audit.” Users should consider setting time limits, moving distracting apps off the home screen, or deleting them completely to promote healthier digital habits and remain present in their own lives without succumbing to smartphone addiction.

Ultimately, Holtzman emphasizes that the goal is not to demonize technology, which remains a vital tool for connection, but to shift from passive scrolling to intentional use, ensuring the device serves the user rather than controlling them.