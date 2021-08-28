Nine reasons why smartphones may catch fire

Today, smartphones come in all shapes and sizes, and with the kind of abilities they possess, they also come equipped with larger sized batteries.

And often, due to these batteries, the phones have been known to catch fire. But how do phones actually catch fire? There can actually be various reasons that contribute to this.

Using a phone with a swollen battery

If your phone’s battery is swelling up, it’s best if you get it replaced as soon as possible. According to iFixit, swelling of a battery is the result of particulates getting caught in between the layers of the battery that eventually puncture the membrane separating the layers.

Using a phone even when it is damaged