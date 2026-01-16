Smith, Babar stars as Sydney Sixers outclass Thunder

Steve Smith and Babar Azam produced a batting masterclass to guide the Sydney Sixers to a commanding victory over the Sydney Thunder in a high-octane Big Bash League (BBL) 15 encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The emphatic win lifted the Sixers to fourth place on the BBL 15 points table, putting them firmly on course for a playoff berth.

They will now face fifth-placed Brisbane Heat in their final group-stage fixture on Sunday, with the result set to determine the last team to qualify for the playoffs.

Chasing a challenging target of 190, the Sixers got off to a flying start as Smith and Babar combined aggression with composure in a dominant opening partnership.

Smith took on the role of chief aggressor, while Babar provided stability, as the duo stitched together a 141-run stand in just 74 balls.

The partnership finally ended when Nathan McAndrew dismissed Babar, who scored a fluent 47 off 39 deliveries, including seven boundaries.

Smith continued his onslaught, racing to a blistering century off just 41 balls, peppering the boundary with nine sixes and five fours.

His innings came to an end immediately after reaching the landmark, as he was stumped off Tanveer Sangha, but not before putting the Sixers firmly in control of the chase.

Despite losing a few quick wickets, the Sixers crossed the line comfortably with 16 balls to spare.

Jack Edwards remained unbeaten on 17 off eight balls, smashing two sixes, while Lachlan Shaw chipped in with a brisk 13 off seven to seal the win.

Earlier, Sixers skipper won the toss and opted to field, a decision that initially appeared costly as Thunder captain David Warner launched a fierce counterattack.

Warner added 56 runs for the opening stand with Matthew Gilkes, who scored 12 off 12, before Mitchell Starc broke the partnership in his first BBL appearance since the league’s fourth season.

Warner continued his assault and found solid support in Nic Maddinson, with the pair adding 84 runs in 47 balls.

Maddinson struck 26 off 16 before falling on the first ball of the final over, while Warner was left stranded at the non-striker’s end as Thunder finished on 189 for six.

The Thunder skipper remained unbeaten on a superb 110 off 65 balls, featuring 11 fours and four sixes.

For the Sixers, Sam Curran led the bowling effort with three wickets, while Starc, Edwards and Ben Manenti picked up one wicket apiece.