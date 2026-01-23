Smith, Starc propel Sixers into BBL 15 final

Steve Smith’s half-century and a combined bowling effort led by Mitchell Starc propelled the Sydney Sixers into the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 final with a 57-run victory over defending champions Hobart Hurricanes in the challenger here at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

Chasing daunting 199, Hurricanes batting lineup crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for 141 in 17.2 overs.

After a 21 run opening partnership, openers Mitchell Owen and Tim Ward fell in quick time as Hurricanes were reduced to 29-2 in three overs.

Following the early hiccups, Beau Webster and skipper Ben McDermott stabilized the chase with a 48 run partnership. The pair brought the total to 77 in 9.5 overs before three wickets in quick succession in span of one over jolted their chase.

First well set batter, Webster was caught after scoring 40 from 26, striking three boundaries and a six.

Joel Davies took two wickets on successive deliveries, first removing Nikhil Chaudhary, who only managed four and the second one of dangerous Matthew Wade who was caught and bowled for a golden duck.

As a result, Hurricanes slumped to 91-6 in 12.3 overs, with Chris Jordan the next batter to fall after scoring only one.

Hobart Hurricanes batting quickly unraveled after slump and were eventually bowled out at the end of the 17th over.

For Sydney Sixers, Ben Dwarshuis topped the wickets chart with three scalps in all-round bowling effort. Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Joel Davies shared six wickets between them.

Earlier, put into bat first, Sydney Sixers put on a massive 198-8 at the end of their 20 overs.

After losing Daniel Hughes for 13, Steve Smith and Josh Philippe held the innings together with a 64 run stand.

Smith did the bulk of the scoring with Philippe adding 15 to the total with the aid of two fours.

There were some other brief contributions from the middle order with Joel Davies scoring 27 from 12, striking two fours and two sixes late down the order.

Lachlan Shaw also chipped in with the bat, hitting four boundaries on his way to 21 from 13 balls.

For Hobart Hurricanes, Riley Meredith scalped three wickets with Billy Stanlake and Rishad Hossain taking two wickets each.

The final of the tournament will be played on 25 January, Sunday between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers at Perth Stadium.

Notably, this will be the sixth time that both teams will meet in BBL final.