Smog engulfs several Punjab cities

LAHORE: The air quality worsened to extremely unhygienic in Punjab’s various districts on Tuesday, engulfed by smog.

Rahim Yar Khan’s air reported most polluted in comparison to other cities of the province today. The air pollution level in the city soared to as above as 400 points on the air quality index.

Particulate matter in Multan’s air recorded at 380, in Kasur 342 and Lahore’s air pollution level soared to 339 points at the air quality index.

Moreover, the air quality level soared to 332 points in Khanewal district.

The doctors have advised citizens to use masks to avoid the hazards of smog on health.

Last year air pollution haunted Punjab with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with the cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to as high as 80 times of the level deemed hygienic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and health problems.