Smog: Health ministry issues advisory amid increasing threat  

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health has issued a public advisory warning residents of Islamabad about the increasing risks posed by smog during the ongoing dry and cold season, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the ministry, smog in Islamabad can pose serious health risks, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

“Particles present in the air during smog can exacerbate respiratory, heart, and eye conditions,” the ministry stated.

The advisory recommends that citizens minimise outdoor activities during periods of heavy smog, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid travelling to highly polluted areas. Residents are also advised to refrain from burning wood or waste, which can worsen air quality.

Special attention is urged for vulnerable groups. Children, senior citizens, and those with chronic illnesses should remain indoors whenever possible.

The ministry also advised wearing masks if going outside, using clean water to rinse eyes in case of irritation, and keeping necessary medications on hand for asthma and respiratory patients.

Additional guidance includes increasing water intake, reducing vehicle usage, and supporting government efforts to improve air quality.

Citizens are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly for breathing difficulties, chest pain, or eye irritation caused by smog exposure.