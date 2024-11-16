HEC shuts down universities, colleges amid severe smog

LAHORE: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has shut down universities and colleges in Lahore and Multan due to severe smog, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification, all the universities have been directed to shift classes online to prioritize student safety.

HEC notification stated that schools across Punjab except Murree will remain closed until November 24.

Additionally, the Punjab government has also imposed restrictions on outdoor activities to mitigate the smog’s impact. The government urged citizens to take precautions, advising against unnecessary outdoor activities and ensuring mask usage

Earlier, the Punjab government imposed a complete lockdown in Lahore and Multan for three days a week due to worsening smog conditions.

Senior Minister for Information and Environment Protection Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a press conference, emphasised the severe health risks posed by smog, comparing it to the dangers experienced during COVID-19. She said that like COVID-19, smog is a life-threatening issue, and all necessary precautions must be taken to protect the lives of people.

The lockdown will be fully enforced in Lahore and Multan from next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while the smog situation will be monitored on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The lockdown may be imposed earlier if the air quality worsens.

Marriyum Aurangzeb during her presser announced a complete ban on construction activities in Lahore and Multan starting from 16 November for one week.

She stated that long-term strategies to address pollution, including regulating motorcycle and rickshaw emissions, will be introduced after consideration.

Prior to this, Marriyum stated that the Health Department has been issued directives to take immediate action.

She said that the smog has led to an increase in respiratory issues, with over 600,000 people affected in Punjab in just one week, and 65,000 hospitalizations reported last week.

In response, paramedical staff leaves have been cancelled, and OPD timings have been extended until 8 pm. Rescue 1122 services have also been ramped up, the minister added.

In the wake of smog, Punjab government earlier sealed dozens of shops, wedding halls and restaurants as authorities have intensified enforcement of early market closures at 8 p.m. to address smog issues.