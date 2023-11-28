Smog: Lahore’s air quality improves after smart lockdown

Following the smart lockdown, the air quality of Lahore has improved a bit as compared to the last few days, ARY News reported.

As per details, the morning air quality index stands at 195. Notably, air quality index of Mall Road, Gulberg, Barki Road and others is over 300.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 has been extremely hazardous.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted. As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters in the atmosphere and the impact of it appears at the onset of winter and remain till the season’s end, experts said.