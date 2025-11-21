Smog: LHC orders action against pollution contributors

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered strict action against individuals and entities responsible for causing pollution amid smog threat.

The LHC bench during today’s hearing observed that the air quality index remains high primarily due to smoke-emitting vehicles. “Enough has already happened,” Justice Shahid Karim remarked, noting that smoke-belching vehicles are still visible on the roads.

Justice Shahid Karim directed that the DG ensure environmental squads are visibly present on the roads, adding that such measures would have a noticeable impact. The court further noted that excessive construction across the city is contributing to rising pollution levels.

The judge observed that the anti-smog gun is ineffective if smoke emissions continue at the current scale. He remarked that the Environment Department has significant powers, provided they choose to exercise them.

The court also expressed dissatisfaction with WASA’s performance, stating that no substantial progress had been made regarding water meter installation.

PHA’s legal advisor submitted that the authority has not cut down a single tree, adding that he would resign if it were proven otherwise.

The LHC noted that such measures are essential for improving conditions, emphasizing that a ban on tree-cutting is already in place and even trees planted in homes should not be removed.

The Environment Department presented its report before the court, stating that vehicles will no longer be registered without obtaining certificates from the department.

The court also sought a report from WASA regarding the installation of water meters, and requested details about the Miyawaki forests planted in various areas.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until November 28.