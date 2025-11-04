Smog prevention: Lahore markets to close at 10 pm , restaurants at 11 pm

LAHORE: The Lahore District Administration on Tuesday reiterated its determination to enforce the 2023 anti-smog notification, under which all markets in Lahore will be closed at 10 PM from Monday to Saturday, ARY News reported.

The District Administration informed that, as a measure for the prevention of smog, all markets across the city will be shut at 10 PM for six days of the week, from Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, markets will be open from 2 PM until 10 PM, the district administration stated.

For the entertainment of citizens, restaurants and cafés across Lahore will remain open till 11 PM.

However, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, people can enjoy these restaurants and cafés until 12 AM (midnight), the administration said.

Additionally, home delivery will be allowed until 2 AM.

For the benefit of citizens, medical stores, tandoors, milk shops, hospitals, and petrol pumps have been exempted from these time restrictions, the city administration apprised.

The district administration affirmed that there is no need for a fresh notification as the original order is still in effect.

Earlier yesterday, the Lahore High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over the Punjab government’s measures to address the menace of smog.

LHC bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim expressed concern over increasing air pollution and resented over non-compliance of restaurants’ working hours.

The court summoned DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza in personal capacity tomorrow.

The bench issued orders for action against smoke-emitting vehicles while hinting at a daily hearing of the smog case.

Director General of Environment Punjab, Imran Hamid Shaikh and other concerned officials appeared in the court hearing.

Justice Shahid Karim said that this court has been working for the redressal of smog issues for the last seven years. “The court proceeding is not against anyone but to guide and assist the government,” Justice Karim said.

The court observed that the cause of 70 per cent pollution in the city has been transport. “Instead of alleging others, we have to correct ourselves,” the Judge said.

“What is the benefit of the anti-smoke guns? The court should be informed,” the high court bench said.