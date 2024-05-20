Smuggler supplying arms to Katcha area dacoits arrested

SHIKARPUR: The local police claimed to have arrested the smuggler supplying arms and ammunition to the Katcha area dacoits (riverine area), ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali, claimed to have arrested the arms and ammunitions to the Katcha area dacoits and confiscated 15 pistols from the accused culprit.

The arms were transported from Peshawar to Sukkur in a truck.

Earlier this month, the Police and Rangers officials reportedly arrested four dacoits in the Katcha area (riverine area).

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) disclosed that law enforcement authorities, in collaboration with Rangers officials, launched a joint operation targeting dacoits operating in the riverine area.

Following an exchange of fire, four dacoits were apprehended, all sustaining injuries during the exchange of gunfire.

Subsequently, police officials swiftly moved to block all roads leading to the Katcha area.

Earlier to this, a joint operation was conducted by the rangers and police in Kashmore’s Katcha area a suspect was killed, and an accomplice was arrested.

A spokesman of rangers said that an accused Saeen Bux was killed and his accomplice Illahi Bux was arrested in a joint raid by the rangers and police in the Khair Shah area of Kashmore.

Four members of the gang Raheem Bux, Mollan Sabzoi, Bhai Golo, and Khalid Golo fled from the scene, the spokesman said. “Arms, munitions, and four motorbikes were also recovered from the accused”.

A spokesman said that the accused were wanted in murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and other crimes.

All hideouts and bunkers of the gang were demolished in the Katcha area.