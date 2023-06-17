Snake lands on man after slithering out of ceiling fan, video goes viral

A video of a snake landing on top of a man after slithering out of a ceiling fan is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The terrifying video on the platform showed the reptile emerging from the gap between the ceiling and the fan. A man was recording the entire video.

One of the working fan’s blades hit the snake and went flying. It landed on top of the person, who was recording the moment.

The video has more than half a million likes on the visual-sharing interactive platform. They expressed their horror through their comments.

It is not the first time that snakes have caused trouble after hiding themselves in usual places in properties.

Earlier, a resident was shocked after finding a six-foot-long snake roaming inside his residence in the United States.

The incident occurred in the US state of Kansas, where a resident at a duplex found the large boa constrictor hiding inside their couch and summoned the emergency responders to catch it.

The resident said they had lived in the duplex for four years and wasn’t aware of any missing snakes in the neighbourhood.

The firefighters who received the call at the Butler County Fire District #3 called it unusual and said they assisted the Rose Hill Police Department on the matter.