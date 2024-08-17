Snakebites surge amid monsoon season in Sindh

LARKANA: A significant increase in snake bite incidents has been observed in Larkana and its surrounding areas during the ongoing rainy season in the region, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In just one week alone, a total of 40 cases of snakebites have been reported, with three people, including a woman, injured in Dokri, Baqrani, and Wara.

The victims include a 17-year-old Zaheer, a 20-year-old Muhammad Ismail, and a 27-year-old woman.

All the injured individuals were promptly shifted to the emergency ward of Chandka Hospital for treatment.

The incidents occurred both in homes and while people were working in the fields, highlighting the growing danger posed by snakes during this season.