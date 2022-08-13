Snakes pop up in Karachi after heavy rain

KARACHI: As many as two snakes were found in water accumulated outside a housing society in Karachi after heavy rain, creating panic among the residents.

According to details, the serpents were found in a housing society in KDA Scheme 33 near Jamali Bridge at Super highway. They were initially spotted near the water accumulated outside the housing society after heavy rainfall in the city.

However, the administration of the society managed to kill the snakes on their own.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of reptiles popping up in the city have been reported occasionally and in one such unfortunate incident, a staffer of Airport Security Force (ASF) died of snakebite on the runway of Karachi Airport.

The victim of snake sting was shifted to hospital for medical attendance but he succumbed to the injury.

In 2020, Sindh government established anti-snake venom and anti-rabies serology laboratory in Sakrand to deal with such issues.

The provincial authorities claimed it to be the Pakistan’s first and Asia’s largest anti-snake and anti-rabies serology laboratory.

The laboratory would develop vaccine to cure dog and snake bite injuries. The laboratory has become functional and would initially develop vaccines to fulfill the needs of the province.

Comments