Snapchat unveils its first open prompt AI Lens for free in US

Snapchat is introducing its new ‘Imagine Lens,’ the company’s first open-prompt image generation AI Lens, available to United States users for free. The AI Lens was launched in September for paid subscribers only. Users can edit their own Snaps using custom prompts or generate their own images.

After snapping a selfie, you could prompt the app, ‘Turn me into Chewbacca,’ or request an image of a ‘grumpy cat.’ Moreover, the company suggests users could use the Lens to try on Halloween costume ideas, or change a friend’s look into something new, among other things.

The images created by the AI Lens can be shared with friends, posted to your Snapchat story, or shared on other apps.

The introduction of AI video-generating applications such as Meta AI and OpenAI’s Sora has intensified the competition for young people’s engagement. These advanced AI tools and features, which surpass basic photo modifications, have also led to a wider availability of the AI Lens.

Sora enables users to create videos featuring themselves by first recording a one-time video and audio clip to capture their likeness. Users can then share these AI-generated “cameos” with friends, allowing them to appear in videos together.

This puts pressure on other social apps like Snapchat to keep up. To build a user habit and as an investment, the AI image Lens is free to use.

Until now, Snapchat’s AI Lens has been made available to Lens+ and Snapchat Platinum subscribers, the company says. However, Snapchat rolled out the AI Lens with a limited number of image generation options for all free users.

At its launch, only free users in the US will have access to the new Lens, with plans for other regions underway, starting with Canada, Great Britain, and Australia.

The company notes that Snapchat users access Lenses more than 8 billion times per day.

The AI Lens is found near the front of the in-app Lens Carousel, or a Snapchat user can search for it by name. To create an image, tap on the caption to edit your prompt, or use preloaded suggestions if you need a push.

