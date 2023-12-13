SNGC gets new general managers

LAHORE: The caretaker government has made a major reshuffling in the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the notification, several general managers of the Sui Northern Gas Company have been changed. Syed Mukhtar Hussain has been appointed SNGC GM in Islamabad.

Kabir Ahmed has been appointed general manager of Rawalpindi, while Azhar Rasheed has been given charge of Lahore West of the SNGC. Akif Noor has been appointed regional manager of Sui Nothern Mardan.

Waqasullah has been appointed in charge of Sui Nothern Gas Company Peshawar.

Read more: Govt to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to fertilizer sector: minister

A day earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) sought average prescribed price of Rs2,961.98 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas supply to compensate for the increase in cost of gas/re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) and other components.

The petitioner projected a shortfall of Rs179,160 million in its revenue requirement, including Rs697 million on account of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) air-mix plants. It requested an increase of Rs506.35 per mmBtu in its average prescribed price effective from July 1, 2023.