SNGPL announces load-shedding schedule during Ramadan

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGLP) announced a gas load-shedding schedule for the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the SNGPL spokesperson said that the company would ensure the provision of ‘uninterrupted’ gas during Sehr and Iftar hours.

The spokesperson said that gas would be supplied from 2.30 am to 8 am ‘without’ any interruption for Sehr. He added that for Iftar, the SNGPL would also ensure the provision of gas from 3 pm to 10 pm.

The spokesperson added that monitoring teams have also been formed to resolve gas pressure issues.

“A control room has also been established to resolve gas pressure problems,” the spokesman added.

Pakistanis is most likely to observe the first day of the holy month on Wednesday, March 13.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramadan.

In a statement, the SSGC announced no load-shedding during Sehr-o-Iftar during the Holy month of Ramadan. According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said. Pakistan’s gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 percent every year, the company said in its statement.