25.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 8, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

SNGPL announces load-shedding schedule during Ramadan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGLP) announced a gas load-shedding schedule for the holy month of Ramadan, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the SNGPL spokesperson said that the company would ensure the provision of ‘uninterrupted’ gas during Sehr and Iftar hours.

The spokesperson said that gas would be supplied from 2.30 am to 8 am ‘without’ any interruption for Sehr. He added that for Iftar, the SNGPL would also ensure the provision of gas from 3 pm to 10 pm.

The spokesperson added that monitoring teams have also been formed to resolve gas pressure issues.

“A control room has also been established to resolve gas pressure problems,” the spokesman added.

Pakistanis is most likely to observe the first day of the holy month on Wednesday, March 13.

Read More: Ramadan: No gas load-shedding during Sehr, Iftar, announces SSGC

Earlier on Thursday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramadan.

In a statement, the SSGC announced no load-shedding during Sehr-o-Iftar during the Holy month of Ramadan. According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said. Pakistan’s gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 percent every year, the company said in its statement.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.