SNGPL receives record applications for new gas connections

LAHORE: As soon as the federal government lifted ban on new gas connections, Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGPL) was inundated with applications for new connections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Last year, Pakistan’s government decided to lift its years-long ban on new gas connections for domestic use, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said.

As per details, SNGPL officials said that handling such a large number of applications simultaneously has become a challenge for the company.

Under the Fast Track category, around 400,000 new applications have been received, according to Sui Gas authorities.

Meanwhile, approximately 300,000 applications have been received under the normal merit category, SNGPL officials confirmed.

Under the Fast Track scheme, nearly 29,000 connections have already been installed. Authorities added that 36,000 connection conversion cases have been addressed, providing consumers with updated pre-paid demand notices.

So far, a total of 64,000 new RLNG-based connections have been provided, according to Sui Gas officials.

Meanwhile, the federal government had decided not to increase gas prices further from January 1.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik shared this update during a briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Petroleum.

The Minister informed the committee that, following the Prime Minister’s directives, gas prices will not be raised from January 2026.

Malik stated that the gas circular debt is no longer rising, though it currently stands at Rs 3 trillion, a figure that includes Late Payment Surcharges (LPS). He also noted that Qatar has maintained its contract conditions despite the challenging global situation.