SNGPL removes 211 illegal gas connections

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has removed 211 more illegal gas connections during an ongoing crackdown and slapped Rs2.8 million on the guilty.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) spokesperson said a massive crackdown has been launched on the elements involved in the theft of the scarce and precious commodity.

As many as 211 illegal connections were removed during anti-theft operations in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Detailing the action, the SNGPL said 37 illegal gas connections were removed in Peshawar, Mardan and Abbottabad.

60 illegal connections were removed in Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Faisalabad, 39 illegal connections were removed in Gujranwala, Sheikhupura and Sahiwal and 71 illegal connections were removed in Multan and Bahawalpur.

Read more: After electricity, crackdown launched on gas thieves

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) also removed 323 illegal connections during ongoing crackdown and recovered Rs75.4 million from defaulters.

The Regional Directorate of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) launched a massive crackdown on the elements involved in the theft of the scarce and precious commodity, which continues unabated.

Sharing details, Islamabad-Regional SNGPL General Manager Azhar Rashid Sheikh in an exclusive chat with APP informed the special teams not only identified but also removed more than 270 illegal meters and 53 direct connections and recovered millions of rupees from the defaulted consumers.