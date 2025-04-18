SNGPL seeks hike in gas prices to meet operational costs

LAHORE: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) held a public hearing on Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) request for a gas price hike, ARY News reported.

As per details, SNGPL has proposed an increase of Rs735 per MMBTU to meet its operational costs.

The company also suggested immediately opening RLNG connections for domestic users to boost revenue, citing losses due to the suspension of gas connections.

SNGPL officials stated that rising costs necessitate the price hike, as revenue shortages are impacting operations.

However, consumers expressed concerns, noting that gas price increases are already burdening the public. Several commercial users, including hotels and textile industries, have opposed the proposed hike, with many having disconnected their gas connections due to high costs.

OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan presided over the public hearing at SNGPL’s head office in Lahore.

Earlier, Gas consumers in Lahore received inflated bills from the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the power distributing company sent on average Rs 15,000 to Rs 90,000 bills to gas consumers and Rs 2000 was added to the bill in terms of fixed charges.

The SNGPL sources said that gas is expensive across the world and Pakistan also added the gas tariff and other taxes.