SNGPL seeks outstanding dues of over Rs7bln

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday issued final notices to various government departments, urging them to pay their outstanding dues of more than Rs7 billion, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal and provincial government departments are among the major defaulters and reportedly owe SNGPL over Rs7 billion.

As per the company officials, the defaulters were issued final notices back in April this year, however, they failed to comply with the orders. The non-payment of dues has created significant financial challenges for the company, affecting its operations and the timely completion of its projects.

The federal government owes over Rs300 million to SNGPL, while Punjab’s provincial departments owe over Rs400 million. The total amount of dues owed by various government departments to SNGPL is said to be over Rs7 billion, causing significant financial strain on the company’s resources.

The company officials have urged the defaulters to pay their dues as soon as possible to avoid further financial difficulties.

The non-payment of dues not only affects the company’s financial stability but also hampers its ability to provide uninterrupted gas supply to its customers across the region.