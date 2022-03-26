‘It’s official’: Snoop Dogg confirms collaboration with BTS boys

U.S. rapper Snoop Dogg has officially given a thumbs up to his rumored collaboration with K-Pop sensation ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS.

BTS and Snoop Dogg fans are in for a treat as the rapper-host has self confirmed the collab with global K-Pop darlings – ‘BTS’ boys, and made it official like ‘referee with a whistle’, during a recent outing.

On the red carpet of his latest music reality show, 50-y/o said, “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it,” before breaking the joyful news himself. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle.”

Furthermore, speaking about the K-Pop septet, the musician added, “I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

“I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Unaware of the boys’ popularity, Snoop Dogg first spoke about getting the request from the South-Korean band back in January, during a podcast. “I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he mentioned adding that he had to ‘ask his nephew’ to know more of the group.

Snoop Dogg, who is no stranger to the world of K-Pop further stated, “I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene.”

“I got a record with a group called 2NE1 back in the day. Come on now, it’s what I do.”

Moreover, BTS boys have been a fan of the rapper and even referenced one of his olden albums ‘Doggystyle’ for one of their earlier tracks.

