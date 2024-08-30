Snow leopard skin seller arrested in Punjab

Punjab Wildlife Department team arrested a man involved in selling snow leopard skin in Lahore, ARY News reported.

As per details, the team during a raid at a private society, recovered snow leopard skin during a search operation and arrested the accused involved.

Punjab Wildlife Department spokesman said the cost of rare snow leopard skin is worth around 20,000$ (Rs5.6mln) in the international market.

The spokesperson said that group was illegally selling the skins of expensive and rare wildlife animals through social media platforms.

Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that there was a zero-tolerance policy on wildlife protection laws and such activities are putting endangered species more at risk in Pakistan.

The snow leopards are among the other endangered species of wildlife in Pakistan. According to World Population Review, snow leopards range between 250–420 in Pakistan.

Snow leopards are mostly found in mountains areas of Pakistan’s northern areas.

Snow leopards are solitary and elusive creatures that usually hunt at dawn and dusk. They’re stealthy predators, able to kill prey up to three times their own weight.