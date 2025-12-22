Snowfall at Babusar Pass attracts tourists

The moderate rain with snowfall at breathtaking Babusar Pass in Upper Kaghan turned the weather extremely cold amid thrill and excitement by tourists.

The tourists with families arrived from plains districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were over the moon during snowfall at the famous Babusar Top, known for its mesmerizing natural beauty and mountain splendor.

The river Kunhar’s cold water and trout fish besides Sowani waterfall enroute to Upper Naran add additional charm to the captivating journey.

The roadside’s small shops at Bhattal town offer ‘Palosa and Ber’ honey to travelers as gift along with woolen Chaddar and other garments to keep themselves warm.

There are many passes in Pakistan including Bolan Pass, Khyber Pass, Lowari Pass, Malakanad pass and Broghail pass but the beauty of Babusar carried a unique charm and distinction for visitors due to high velocity

The road to Babusar top in some areas is very challenging especially for new drivers due to fall of glaciers, snowfall and waterfalls besides deliapidated conditions. The climate change’s damages could be easily seen in the region as evidence of glaciers fast melting during summer.

The captivating journey to Babusar Top is not only a drive but an adventure with clouds hovering around with chances of rainfalls alingwith snowfall any time as the visitors travel through some of Pakistan’s most stunning mountains sceneries, providing a memorable experience for nature and mountain sports enthusiasts.