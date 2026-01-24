Snowfall blocks Silk Route in Battagram; vehicles stranded

BATTAGRAM: The Silk Route in Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completely closed due to heavy snowfall, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded and causing severe difficulties for commuters.

According to the district administration, traffic on the Silk Route from Neeli Shang to Sharkol in Chattar Plain has been suspended, and the entry of heavy vehicles has been banned as a precautionary measure.

Several vehicles reportedly skidded due to icy road conditions; however, no loss of life has been reported, the Deputy Commissioner confirmed.

Road clearance operations have been suspended because of continuous and heavy snowfall, which has made it difficult for authorities to reopen the road. The Deputy Commissioner said that snowfall has also led to the closure of several link roads in upper areas of the district.

In Allai Tehsil, key link roads remain blocked, including the Batela–Bojri road and the Rashang–Gangwal road.

Meanwhile, electricity supply to Battagram city has been suspended for the past 48 hours, further adding to residents’ hardships.

Authorities have advised travellers to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve and road clearance operations resume.

A day earlier, the local administration banned entry of tourists in Murree following heavy snowfall, ARY News reported on Friday, citing authorities.

Snowfall continues in Murree, prompting the local administration and relevant authorities to remain on high alert. In view of the severe wintry conditions, the entry of tourists into Murree has been temporarily suspended to avoid any untoward incidents.

Snow clearance operations are underway on major roads; however, daily life in surrounding and outlying areas has been severely disrupted due to heavy snowfall.