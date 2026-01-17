Snowfall in GB, Skardu receives five inches snow

ISLAMABAD: Snowfall continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan under the influence of a shallow westerly wave resulting in extremely cold weather.

Skardu worn a sheet of white with three to five inches snowfall in urban as well as upper mountainous region.

Minimum temperature goes down to minus eight in city areas while minus 13 on mountains.

Snowflakes also covered Swats trees, roads, the Met Office has forecast further rain and snowfall.

Met office earlier predicted a shallow westerly wave likely to approach upper parts of the country from 16th January and may persist till 19th January and likely to strengthen from 20th January and grip most parts of the country from 21st January.

Met Office forecast rainfall with thunderstorm and light to moderate snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While light rain/ snow is also expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from 18th to 20th January.