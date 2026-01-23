PDMA launches rescue operation as snowfall traps vehicles on Tirah road

PESHAWAR: Heavy snowfall has forced the closure of Tirah Road, leaving several vehicles stranded, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to PDMA, the district administration is carrying out an ongoing rescue operation to evacuate stranded vehicles and passengers. Affected individuals are being provided with food and are being shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

PDMA said Rescue 1122 has dispatched 15 rescue personnel from Peshawar to Tirah to assist in relief efforts. In addition, recovery vehicles, ambulances, medical supplies, and rescue equipment have also been sent to the affected area.

The Director General PDMA has instructed the district administration to remain on high alert amid worsening weather conditions. A PDMA spokesperson said the DG PDMA is personally monitoring the situation across the province to ensure timely response and coordination.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel on snow-affected routes until conditions improve.