Soap fans rejoice: Coronation Street, Emmerdale collaborate on exciting crossover episode

Fans of British soap operas are in for a treat as Coronation Street and Emmerdale prepare to collaborate on a ground breaking hour-long special set to air in January 2026.

Viewers can now confirm that key characters Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller and DS Line Swain, portrayed by Vicky Myers will be at the heart of this thrilling episode.

The storyline is expected to include their adversaries, Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) and the fugitive killer John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who may play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama. Recently, Metro uncovered a clue at Weather field police station featuring a wanted poster for John, hinting at his involvement in the plot.

While the full details of the episode remain under wraps further teasers about the character interactions are anticipated leading up to the premiere. A spokesperson for Coronation Street expressed excitement about the intertwining stories: “What leads Lisa and Aaron to find their lives interwined on a dark and foreboding night in January? Which other beloved characters from both shows will joined the action packed episodes?”

Vicky Myers shared her enthusiasm, stating, “Being part of this unique, bold, and history-making episode, especially during Coronation Street‘s 65th year, is fantastic. The script reveals how the two worlds collide and the significant impact of that night it’s going to be unmissable”.

Danny Miller echoed her sentiments, saying, “I’m thrilled that Aaron is part of the Corriedale episode. Growing up, both Coronation Street and Emmerdale were iconic in our household. This crossover is a fantastic idea. The night shoots have been intense but enjoyable, and I can’t wait to see how the separate storylines unfold”.

Set to be a must watch for a soap fans, this special episode promises explosive scenes, gripping drama and unprecedented interactions between some of the UK’s most cherished soap characters.