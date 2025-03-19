Sobhita Dhulipala spills the beans on love story with Naga Chaitanya

Indian actor Sobhita Dhulipala revealed how her love story with Naga Chaitanya started with a simple fan question on Instagram.

In a new magazine cover interview, actor Sobhita Dhulipala divulged that her love story with her now-husband began with a question on her Instagram AMA session when a fan asked her an intriguing question about why is she not following back Naga Chaitanya on the social platform.

“I was sifting through the questions when I saw one that asked, ‘Why aren’t you following Chay Akkineni?’ I was like, ‘What?’” the ‘Made in Heaven’ star recalled. “So I went to his profile and saw that he was following only around 70 people, including me.”

“I was a tiny bit flattered, so I followed him back,” she shared, adding that they started chatting then, before Chaitanya finally booked a flight to Mumbai to meet Dhulipala for the first time, on a breakfast date in April 2022.

Further speaking about their romance, she maintained, “There was no mic drop. It just happened very organically.”

Notably, Chaitanya, 37, and Dhulipala, 32, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony last August, followed by their December nuptials, at the iconic Annapurna Studios of Hyderabad, India, founded by the groom’s legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

For the unversed, Chaitanya was previously married to fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, from 2017, till they finalized their divorce in 2021.

