‘Sociable’ couple buys world’s ‘loneliest’ house

A couple has bought the world’s ‘loneliest’ house to enjoy peace and plans to completely refurbish its building located at Skalmen, off Norway’s coast.

Visits to the island, where the old lighthouse is located, are banned between May and July as it also serves as a bird reserve.

Andreas Bjarøy and his wife Mona Kruse Bjarøyhave spent £89,000 to buy the house that was initially put on the market for £36,000.

Tourists need to take two separate ferries and then a long boat trip from the nearest town or airport to reach the secluded island.

“We’ve spent a lot of holidays there over the years, love the area, and have fished a lot around Skalman,” Andreas said.

“It’s not every day you get to buy a lighthouse. We thought it would be cool to restore it to make it as good as it should be.”

The couple intends to completely refurbish the building.

Built in 1906, the only building on the island has not been manned for more than 20 years.

A man named Anton Lund was believed to be the first keeper of the lighthouse who went on an expedition with famous explorer Roald Amundsen. It is believed that his dog’s footprints are still there on the island.

The authorities had planned to demolish the old lighthouse, however, it was put on sell following a backlash from the locals.