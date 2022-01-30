Social activist Saba Aslam’s body exhumed for autopsy

KARACHI: The body of a social activist Saba Aslam was exhumed for autopsy who had been stabbed to death in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The investigators told the media that the social activist, Saba Aslam’s body was exhumed for an autopsy following the court orders.

Police said that no solid action was taken against the suspected killer due to the non-availability of a post-mortem report of slain Saba Aslam who had been murdered on December 14 last year.

READ: SUSPECT REVEALS WHY HE STABBED KARACHI SOCIAL ACTIVIST TO DEATH

Police said that it was important to exhume the social activist’s body to ascertain the cause of death which is necessary to proceed case against the suspected murderer.

They added that Saba Aslam’s family was furious over the happening and rejected to conduct a post-mortem.

READ: SUSPECT IN KARACHI SOCIAL ACTIVIST MURDER CASE SENT TO JAIL

The investigators later convinced them to comply with the legal procedures that are necessary to pursue a murder case against the suspected killer.

Police added that Saba Aslam had been stabbed to death in the New Karachi area by a young man, Ghazanfar, for actively working to promote education among youth in the area.

According to an FIR, the girl was stabbed to death near Monotechnical College in New Karachi. Eyewitnesses told the police that the woman was allegedly murdered by her neighbour, Ghazanfar, who managed to flee the crime scene.

Comments