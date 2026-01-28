Social media ban for children under 16 sought in Pakistan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is reportedly considering a ban on social media use for children under the age of 16, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The court has directed the federal government and relevant authorities to submit their responses on the matter by 10 February.

The LHC observed that any policy regarding social media usage by minors should be formulated and implemented by the government itself.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz also called for banning children under the age of 18 from using social media platforms, including TikTok, citing growing concerns over its negative impact in Pakistan.

The Senate session, presided over by Senator Sherry Rehman, witnessed the presentation of a calling attention notice moved by Senator Falak Naz regarding the increasing use of social media by underage children.

Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, blocking access in a move welcomed by many parents and child advocates but criticised by major technology companies and free-speech advocates.

10 of the largest platforms including TikTok, YouTube and Meta’s Instagram and Facebook were ordered to block children or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($33 million) under the new law, which is being closely watched by regulators worldwide.