Social media platforms ‘face disruption’ in parts of Pakistan

KARACHI: Internet services and social media platforms were hit by outages on Saturday evening as users in parts of Pakistan reported disruptions, ARY News reported.

According to Downdetector – an internet monitoring service, the platforms, especially the website versions have been down shortly after 6pm local time.

Users in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad complained about their inability to connect to social media sites including X — formerly known as Twitter — Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and streaming giant YouTube.

Additionally, complaints regarding sluggish internet services surfaced among the affected users.

The reason behind the widespread disruption is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement.

A similar outage was reported earlier this month when users reported difficulties accessing social media platforms across Pakistan.