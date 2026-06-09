Social Media row turns into bloody fighting in Ghotki

GHOTKI: A heated argument over the social media turned into bloody fighting between two sides of Ghota clan in Ghotki, police said on Tuesday.

A row on Tiktok between two factions of the Ghota community here turned into a brawl, police officials said. “The sides used sticks and stones in the brawl resulting in injuries to 10 people,” local police said.

“The injured were shifted to taluka hospital for medical attendance as one of the injured has been in a precarious condition,” according to police.

The sides had posted videos and statements against each other at social media, which resulted in the bloody brawl.

Police has registered initial report about the incident and launched an inquiry of the incident.