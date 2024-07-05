Social media to remain suspended in Punjab during Muharram?

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government’s request to suspend social media during Muharram has been rejected, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, provinces had suggested banning six apps from 6th to 11th Muharram.

Sources revealed that the federal government responded to Punjab government request saying that Facebook, TikTok, WhatsApp, and other social media apps will not be banned.

The federal government has vowed to ensure foolproof security during Muharram, with the Ministry of Interior directing that security measures be intensified and made more effective.

The Ministry of Interior has also ordered that mobile signals be blocked in areas where processions and majalis will take place.

Earlier, Punjab home ministry issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for majalis during Muharramul Harram.

According to directions, walk-through gates installation has been declared mandatory at the sensitive places during Muharramul Harram.

The security of majalis will consist of three layers to avoid any untoward incident. The entry and exit routes of the majalis will be fixed before the programme, while the attendants will be checked with the metal detectors.

The car parking facility will be established at least 200 meters away from the place of majlis, the SOPs read.

The use of loudspeakers will be limited to the majalis and punctuality of the time is also advised.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee – scheduled to presided over by Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir – has been convened on July 6 to see the moon of Muharram al-Haram, after which a new Islamic year will be announced.

Ashura

Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on the 10th of Muharram, is observed with due solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security.

The day marks the undeterred resilience of the Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and devoted companions who all fought to uphold Islam amid opposition and cruelty.

In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.