Key points of Societies Registration Act 2024 revealed

ISLAMABAD: The key points of the Societies Registration Act 2024 have been revealed, outlining new requirements for religious seminaries (Madaris) across the country, ARY News reported.

According to reports, seminaries that were established before the implementation of the amendment must complete their registration within six months. Seminaries that were established after the bill’s enactment will have one year to complete their registration process.

The Societies Registration Act 2024 also states that seminaries with more than one campus will only need to complete a single registration for all their campuses.

Additionally, every religious seminary will be required to submit an annual report of its activities to the Registrar. The report will include the seminary’s audited financial accounts.

Furthermore, the bill prohibits any seminary from publishing or teaching content that promotes extremism or religious hatred.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari signed the Seminary Registration Act into law.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, the Societies Registration Act 2024, makes it a law. The step comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to regulate and formalize the registration of various entities, including seminaries (Madrais).

The spokesperson confirmed that the matter was resolved through mutual understanding, ensuring that the implementation of the law takes place with consensus.

Last week, federal government agreed to all demands presented by Ittehad Tanzeemat Madaaris Deenia (ITMD) regarding Seminary bill.

According to reports, assurances have been given that the registration of Seminaries will be conducted under the Societies Act, addressing a key concern of the organisation.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that no joint session of Parliament will be convened to discuss this matter.

In line with the proposed amendments under the 26th Constitutional Amendment, a notification is expected to be issued soon, formalising the agreement.