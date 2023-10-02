‘Soft coup’ staged against PTI govt via parliament: Mushahid Hussain Syed

Mushahid Hussain Syed claimed on Monday that a ‘soft coup’ had occurred against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through the parliament in 2022, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the entire year of 2022 was wasted on the ‘regime change’.

Regarding Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Syed claimed that he recommended Nawaz Sharif to adopt an anti-establishment narrative. “Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Ghulam Ishaq Khan was the mother of all meetings.”

“I asked Nawaz Sharif to adopt an anti-establishment narrative which would make him a popular leader. However, we should now focus on addressing the public issues instead of looking into the past events.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s grievances are right as he faced unjust decisions. PML-N was an elected government but Nawaz Sharif was ousted. I’d declared the Iqama case wrong while speaking on the floor of the parliament.”

“We saw an action replay in 2022. Soft coup occurred against the PTI [government] through the parliament. In 2017, Pakistan celebrated the political events and distributed sweets and the same events were celebrated by us in 2022.”

He criticised that all politicians are used to repeating the same mistakes. He continued, “The entire year of 2022 was wasted on the regime change. The rulers did nothing in 2022 except for claiming to save Pakistan from default. Unfortunately, we are still begging before other countries.”

Mushahid Hussain Syed added, “Our [governance] system wants to be repaired now as Pakistan cannot bear any kind of regional or international pressure now. We should go ahead after leaving behind the past events. Repeating the same mistakes would not change the results.”

“If political parties can reach consensus on Qamar Bajwa’s extension and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement, then they can also make political compromises for the sake of Pakistan.”

He admitted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used for political benefits and revengeful actions.

Syed said that the Pakistani politicians basically loved monarchy instead of democracy. “Our politicians use democracy just for coming into power but in reality, they have mindsets of Mughal rulers.”