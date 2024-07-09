Software company’s CEO killing: Victim’s brother narrates shocking details

KARACHI: Karachi police lodged a murder case of a software company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who was stabbed to death allegedly by an employee over unpaid salary in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz, the victim’s brother, lodged a case against the alleged murderer Shoaib at the Tipu Sultan police station.

The shocking incident came to light in Karachi, where the CEO of a software company was allegedly murdered by an employee over unpaid salary.

According to the complaint, the victim, Naveed, was the CEO of Euro Tech Software House, located on the fourth floor of a building at Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The complainant said that Shoaib, an employee of the company who was not paid his salary for three months, had a heated argument with Naveed over the issue.

“Shoaib attacked Naveed with a knife, leaving him severely injured. Naveed was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries,” the FIR read.

The police said that accused Shoaib had been employed at the company for nine months and was to be paid Rs 150,000 salary per month.

According to the police, Shoaib had been demanding payment from Naveed, citing his ailing father’s need for medical treatment.

The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in Naveed’s murder. After the incident, Shoaib remained in the office with the murder weapon and was later arrested by the police.