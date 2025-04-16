Soha Ali Khan says Pataudis left ancestral home after spooky incident

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan, who recently starred in the horror film ‘Chhorri 2’, has revealed that her family left their ancestral home due to a spooky incident.

The Bollywood actor, who plays the role of Daasi Maa in ‘Chhorri 2’, shared how the Pataudi family had a first-hand experience with a ghost in the past.

During a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Soha Ali Khan said that the family lived in a different palace, called Peeli Kothi.

However, they shifted to the famous Pataudi Palace after her great aunt believed she was slapped by a ghost.

“So there is a palace next to Pataudi Palace, which is called Peeli Kothi. Our family used to live there until one night they decided to pack their bags and vacate it and that’s how they shifted to Pataudi Palace,” the ‘Chhorri 2’ star said.

She added, “The reason cited for the sudden shift is a supernatural being. I don’t know how true is that because obviously, I wasn’t present then. But, apparently, my great aunt was slapped by a ghost and they could see the mark on her face. This scared them and they decided to leave.”

The Bollywood actor revealed that despite the palace located next to the iconic Pataudi Palace, Peeli Kothi remains uninhabited.

“There must be a reason why people are not occupying that place,” Soha Ali Khan added.

On the work front, Khan recently starred in the horror film ‘Chhorii 2’, directed by Vishal Furia.

The film, a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Chhorii’, also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role.