Sohai Ali Abro’s adorable video of daughter goes viral

A heartwarming video of actor Sohai Ali Abro’s daughter is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The “Surkh Chandni” star shared her viral video on Instagram. The clip showed her heartwarming moments of husband Shehzar Mohammad, grandson of legendary cricketer Shoaib Mohammad, with his daughter.

Bollywood film Barfi’s song “Aashiyan” is played.

The “Pyarey Afzal” star is popular in the modelling and acting industry. She takes to the visual-sharing social media application to share pictures of herself, her family moments and her professional endeavours.

Earlier, She posted clicks of her in dark blue and matching pants.

Moreover, the actor captivated audiences with her acting in superhit dramas and films namely “Kahani Aik Raat Ki“, “Pyaray Afzal“, “Bhabhi“, “Surkh Chandni“, “Prem Gali“, “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani” as well.

It is to be noted that her performance with fellow actor Farhan Saeed in “Prem Gali” won them the Favourite Jori Award in the 2021 ARY People’s Choice Awards.

